Chrissy Teigen Blasts Trolls Who Criticized Her Face: ‘I Gained Weight’

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, 37, is hitting back at social media trolls who claim she has a “new face.”

A user accused her of using fillers, writing, “!! Chrissy Teigen’s ‘New Face’ Look !! Look at how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong!”

Alongside a heart hands emoji, they added, “This post is not out of mean intentions. It is merely here to discuss overfill and its possible consequences.”

Chrissy wasn’t having it and put the person on blast. “No mean intentions?” Teigen wrote. “But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of sh*t. I gained weight.”

Instagram

Teigen has been open about beauty procedures in the past, including her eyebrow transplant and having her breast implants removed.

Back in 2020, Teigen also talked about her weight after having children.

"I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon, and night,” the model told Glamour UK. “I knew what the scales would say after each meal. I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at."

After kids, she said, "It took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number."

Teigen and husband John Legend are now the parents of three after welcoming Esti Maxine on January 13. They were already the parents of Luna and Miles.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Chrissy about Esti in March.

She shared, “She’s so good… She gets so much love all the time from everybody and everyone who’s always in the house. She is just, like… flourishing.”