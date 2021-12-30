Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Brows After Eyebrow Transplant

Getty

Chrissy Teigen is debuting her new brows!

The 36-year-old star had eyebrow transplant surgery back in November, and she just gave fans a makeup-free look at the results in an Instagram video. Watch it here!

Instagram

In the clip, Chrissy turns side to side, showing the results. In the caption she wrote, “Welcome, new brow hairs!!!!”

When she first spoke out about the procedure, Teigen explained she wanted the surgery because she tries to avoid wearing makeup whenever possible, adding, “they take hairs from the back of your head.”

Teigen later shared the results with makeup, writing, “So cool to have brows again,” adding the warning, “Teens: Do not pluck them all off like I did.”