Chrissy Teigen Shares Close-Up Pic of Baby Esti’s Face

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn daughter Esti is ready for her big reveal!

On Tuesday, Teigen posted a new pic of her baby girl, who was born over a week ago.

Along with a close-up photo of Esti’s face, Chrissy wrote, “look at u out here lookin like a baby.”

In the pic, Esti is seen all snuggled up in a gray blanket.

In response to the precious photo, Legend wrote, “My little Esti 😢❤️.”

Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco wrote, “Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!”

Olivia Munn, who welcomed a son in late 2021, added, “Welcome earthside little one 🫶🏻.”

Chrissy and John are also parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and Miles Theodore, 4.

Last week, Chrissy posted a pic of Luna and Miles with their little sister. She wrote on Instagram, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X.”

The new arrival follows a devastating pregnancy loss for the couple in October 2020.

When the couple announced they were expecting again in March, Legend told People, “We’re all excited, and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what’s happening, so they’re really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives.”