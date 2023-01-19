Chrissy Teigen Reveals Baby’s Name and Posts First Pic

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their third child last week, and now fans are getting a first glimpse of the baby girl.

Chrissy took to Instagram, writing, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X.”

The photo features Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, gazing at their new baby sister.

People reports, Legend, 43, told the attendees of a private concert on Friday, January 13, that Chrissy had delivered "the little baby this morning."

He went on to declare, "What a blessed day."

Not having slept, he nonetheless said he was feeling "energized."

The new arrival follows a devastating pregnancy loss for the couple in October 2020.