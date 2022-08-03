Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Expecting Again After Pregnancy Loss

Months after revealing that she was undergoing IVF treatments, model Chrissy Teigen, 36, is pregnant!

On Wednesday, Teigen announced that she is expecting another child with husband John Legend.

Along with posting a photo of her growing baby bump, Chrissy wrote on Instagram, “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” Teigen added. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The news comes more than a year after Chrissy suffered a tragic pregnancy loss with their son Jack.

Chrissy and John used IVF to have their daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, but had conceived Jack naturally.

In March, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Legend at his Pandora x Ashley Home on Tour Concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where he opened up about Chrissy’s journey to become pregnant again.

Of their decision to be open about their pain and struggles, John said, “I think it’s easier to let people know, ‘cause then you don’t have to hide what you’re going through. It’s a real experience. A lot of families go through this and I think Chrissy has gone a good job of demystifying and destigmatizing a lot of things that people might have been ashamed to share before.”

“She talked about us losing a pregnancy that was difficult for us to share, but it meant so much,” John went on. “People come up to us all the time and thanking us for that. So many lose a pregnancy, so many women have fertility struggles and they know they are not alone.”