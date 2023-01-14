John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Welcome New Baby

Instagram

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are parents again, People magazine reports.

Legend, 43, told the attendees of a private concert on Friday that Chrissy had delivered "the little baby this morning."

He went on to declare, "What a blessed day."

Not having slept, he nonetheless said he was feeling "energized."

The new arrival follows a devastating pregnancy loss for the couple in October 2020. Their new baby joins brother Miles Theodore, 4, and sister Luna Simone.