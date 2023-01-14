Celebrity News January 14, 2023
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Welcome New Baby
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are parents again, People magazine reports.
Legend, 43, told the attendees of a private concert on Friday that Chrissy had delivered "the little baby this morning."
He went on to declare, "What a blessed day."
Not having slept, he nonetheless said he was feeling "energized."
The new arrival follows a devastating pregnancy loss for the couple in October 2020. Their new baby joins brother Miles Theodore, 4, and sister Luna Simone.
When the couple announced they were expecting again in March, Legend told People, "We're all excited, and, you know, my kids are old enough to really be aware of what's happening, so they're really anticipating having a new sibling in their lives."