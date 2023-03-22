Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chrissy Teigen sat down with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers to dish on her crazy home life after welcoming baby no. 3 with hubby John Legend.

Chrissy answered, “A glam squad.”

Chrissy and John, who welcomed Esti Maxine on January 13, were already the parents of Luna and Miles. The couple has been very public about their IVF journey and pregnancy loss in 2020.

Jenn asked about the older kids, “Do they know the magnitude of like the family they were born into?” The supermodel shared, “They know, like, photographers and stuff like they'll be like, ‘My friend said that they saw you on ‘The Voice’ last night… They get it, but not really. And we're still not, you know, you're never gonna be cool to them anyway.”

Opening up about Esti, Tiegen shared, “She’s so good… She gets so much love all the time from everybody and everyone who’s always in the house. She is just, like… flourishing.”

Chrissy gave birth by C-section, saying, “I think everything about medicine is so fascinating. So to have done, like, vaginal deliveries and then gotten to see, like the other one, I’m like, ‘Is there a third one I can try?...’ I was living in my, like, little dance land. I was, like, numb. I was feeling so good. I remember taking my phone and, like, taking pictures above the curtain and seeing the cord. And that’s so cool… John was there and seeing, like, it just be like, ‘Okay, you’re going to feel pressure,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a baby, you were just in me.’”

Now they are a family of five. She said, “I know…. Crazy. At least it's fun and at least it's funny John and I can look at each other and be like, ‘Oh, my God, like, what were we thinking?’ which happens anytime we're like, ‘Oh, we felt good about leaving the house today…’ It's a caravan. We've never once been out and been, like, ‘We're really glad we did that.’”

Chrissy added, “I get the iPad now. My excuse is Miles is a dinosaur genius. Because of the iPad, he can recite every name, every everything. Luna is, like, designing clothes. So it’s not, it’s not all bad.”

Does her husband John do lullabies? She shared, “We like to make up, like, our own little jingles and lullabies so he doesn't even necessarily have to sing she just, like, when he comes in, like, going ‘Esti,’ like, to her that's a song.”

Chrissy and John's happiness welcoming baby Esti comes three years after the heartbreak of losing their son Jack. Now, they want to ensure their kids and other kids stay healthy, so she's partnered with the Cord Blood Registry.

“We banked cord blood with Luna and Miles… CBR came to us to partner, and with baby Esti, we knew that we were going to do it already.”

She added, “Saving that little piece of that umbilical cord that contains millions of stem cells to be able to, you know, help treat over 80 different conditions now. It's an incredible thing that science is able to do.”

Chrissy talked about being so transparent. “Somebody, like, will walk up to me with, like, their eyes

welled up with tears and I know they're going to have a story to share that is, like, heartbreaking, but they felt better because somebody talked about it. You really don’t know who you’re impacting… You forget about all the noise, all the voices online and… all the people that are mad at you.”