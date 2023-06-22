Dan + Shay Make ‘The Voice’ History as Its First Coaching Duo

Getty Images

Two more voices have joined “The Voice”!

Country music stars Dan + Shay are set to join NBC’s hit singing competition as the show’s first-ever coaching duo for its 25th season, airing spring 2024.

They join an already star-studded coaching lineup that includes Grammy-award winning artists Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

Three-time Grammy award-winners Dan + Shay are no strangers to “The Voice,” having been advisors to Blake Shelton’s team during the Battles rounds on Season 20.

McEntire and Legend had previously been announced for the fall 2023 season. While this will be Reba’s first time spinning in the famous red chair, the “Fancy” singer has a long history with “The Voice” that goes all the way back to its first season in 2011, when she appeared as a Battle Advisor to Blake Shelton’s team. She also shared her musical knowledge during the show’s most recent season as a Mega Mentor.

Last month, Reba told “Extra” what kind of coach she thinks she will be. “What I have learned from being the Mega Mentor, just to encourage and give them pointers of how to perform onstage… What I do best is the communication with the audience. For an artist, that’s what I’ll do.”