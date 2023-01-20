Shay Mooney & Wife Hannah Welcome Baby #3

Getty

Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney is a dad again!

On Friday, Mooney broke the news that his wife Hannah Billingsley gave birth to their third child on January 17.

Along with a video of himself singing “When I Prayed for You” to their baby boy Abram Shay, he also posted, “Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it. ❤️”

In the video, Shay is shirtless while Abram is sleeping on his chest.

In August, Shay and Hannah announced that they were expecting again with the help of sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2.

In a video post, Hannah asked the boys separately if they were hoping it is a girl or a boy, and both said they were hoping for a baby sister.

When she broke the news that they were getting a baby brother, Asher told her, "I wanted a sister.”

Hannah tried to tell him, "God knows what we need, and God decided you needed another baby brother because you're such a good big brother to Amesy."

The youngster insisted, "But does he know that I want a girl, so is He gonna give a girl baby?"

Ames, being younger, seemed a bit confused, but tried to go with the flow.

The video included the caption, “Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired. 😂”