NBC

“The Voice” finale crowned a winner, while giving coach Blake Shelton an all-star send-off.

Past coaches Adam Levine, CeeLo Green and Usher all helped bid Shelton farewell after 23 seasons on the hit show.

Blake, who had nine wins over the years, didn’t get the final victory, but he certainly stole the show.

There was a look back at how he fell in love with wife Gwen Stefani on the “The Voice” and well-wishes from other GOATs like Dolly Parton and Wayne Gretzky. They even immortalized Shelton by placing his jean jacket in the rafters.

Blake received more than one tribute from his past contestants, including a big number by past team members like Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, the Swon Brothers, Dia Frampton, Ian Flanigan, Sundance Head and Danielle Bradbery.

Meanwhile, Blake’s contestant Grace West came in second place this season, losing to Gina Miles.

NBC

This was a first-time win for Coach Niall Horan, who earned bragging rights this season.

Afterward, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert told him, “All season, we watched you and your TV dad Blake go back and forth. You couldn't let him do it his last season?”

Horan teased, “No, no never. It would've been fixed if he won tonight.”

Robert added, “You all text every day. What’s the text going to be like tomorrow?”

Horan joked, “Crickets… I know what's he's like."

He did have this message for Blake: “It's been a pleasure and a big pain. Thank you for teaching me all the ropes and all your tricks. I'm sure I'll use them all next season. I'm going to miss you, bud. If I make it to Oklahoma on tour, your house is the first I'm going to hit.”

Of course, there is always the chance that Blake could un-retire like Tom Brady. Melvin caught up with Cassadee Pope on the red carpet who said, “I hope so. The show is going to be amazing no matter what. But it's not going to be the same without him.”

Earlier this week, Blake reflected on “The Voice,” telling “Extra’s” Mark Wright, “It's been the most important chapter of my life. If I look back at everything, all the way back to being a kid back in Oklahoma… so many things happened during this portion of my life. What it did for my personal life, what it did for my career, it's just been a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

He later added, “It’s like hitting the lottery, being a part of something this special.”

Blake also spoke about what he’s excited for in his next chapter.