@team_carl_forever/TikTok

TikToker Carl Eiswerth has died. He was 35.

TMZ reports the social media personality’s cause of death is injuries sustained in a car accident.

Carl’s mother, Janet, told the outlet her son had been driving with a close friend when they were hit by another vehicle in the middle of an intersection Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

Eiswerth’s family is planning to hold two memorial services and may be livestreaming them for his online fans, according to TMZ. The TikToker had a following of nearly 500,000 prior to his death.

Carl's videos on the social media platform were all about showing viewers how he navigated his day-to-day life with humor and wit.