Jehane Thomas, TikTok Star and Mom of 2, Dead at 30

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jehane Thomas, a popular TikTok star and young mom of two little boys, has sadly died at just 30 years old.

Her friend Alyx Reast shared the tragic news on GoFundMe, writing, “Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken.”

The post continued, “Her two children, Isaac (3, almost 4), and Elijah (1), have been left without their mum. I’ve started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable. Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are.”

Thomas often posted sweet moments with her sons and about being a small business owner with a successful stationary company. In recent weeks, however, she started posting about her health struggles.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In one post she shared, “I am struggling at the minute… I have pain in my eye from my Optic Neuritis, which I was learning to live with. I have migraines every single day now, which I am learning to live with, but what has thrown me off is this pressure I am feeling in my head. The only way I can explain this pressure is if you stand up too fast and sometimes you lose your balance, that feeling, that sensation that you get that is what I’m feeling but it is so severe that it makes me lose my balance… on three occasions now it has made me fall over. The only way that I can get rid of this sensation is when I lay flat… but as soon as I stand up again it hits.”

Getting emotional, she said, “Sorry, I don’t know why I get so teary talking about it but if I seem scared, I’m worried, I don’t know what’s going on.”

In her final TikTok post, shared just days before her death, she wrote about going into surgery.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.