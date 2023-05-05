Famous TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide at 46

Facebook

Bobby Moudy, a dad of three who was popular on TikTok, has tragically died by suicide at 46.

TMZ reports Moudy died at his home in Mississippi, and a GoFundMe page points to financial pressure as a factor.

The GoFundMe page explains, “Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock.”

His daughter Kaytlin also shared the news on her TikTok, writing, “On April 28th my bestfriend was able to see our Heavenly Father. He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him. He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered. I hope you’re hugging louie tight for us. We’re counting down the days until we see you again.”

His wife Jennifer also posted a message on Instagram written by a cousin that said, “We all have so many thoughts and feelings, but few words to express them. It’s hard to explain how one minute you’re heartbroken over the amount of pain and desperation he endured, and the next you’re in a rage for the choice that he made.”

The post went on, “You have to keep reminding yourself to direct the anger at the choice and the sadness the loss of an amazing bad, husband, son, brother, cousin nephew and friend. As a family, we don’t want other families to endure such a loss. 45,979 families felt this pain when the last statistics were done. On average there are 130 suicides per day. Those numbers are not OK.”

The cousin insisted, “We have to help them remember that we all have sadness, hopelessness, and despair at times but it’s never front and center on the platforms we spend so many hours a day swiping through.”

Moudy was popular for his family-friendly TikTok posts featuring his kids. He wrote in his bio, “Just here to embarrass my daughter. His account had more than 360,000 followers.