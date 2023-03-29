TikTok’s Queen of Clean Vanesa Amaro Shares Her Top Cleaning Hack for 2023

Vanesa Amaro is the hardworking housekeeper who became a breakout social media superstar known as TikTok’s Queen of Clean!

She started posting cleaning hacks during the pandemic, and now Vanesa is an Internet sensation with millions of followers.

Amaro told “Extra,” “If you would have told me that this would be my life two and half years ago, I would have told you you’re crazy.”

The Clean Queen says a tidy living space can inspire fresh starts, both physically and emotionally. Now, she’s teaming up with Clorox and PopSugar on their Start Clean Campaign to help everyone have a happier, healthier, stress-free, mess-free living space.

So what’s her top cleaning hack of 2023? “Have a cleaning product under every sink of your house.”