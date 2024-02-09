Shaq & Rob Gronkowski Are Partying in Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII!

Football fans are headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate leading up to the big game.

Wynn Resorts will host two massive parties, with Shaq, Lil Wayne, and Diplo kicking off the festivities Friday night at Shaq’s Fun House at XS Nightclub. He’s promising carnival rides, food, and more for just $99.

When night turns to day, Rob Gronkowski will up the ante with his Gronk Beach pool party at the Encore Beach Club.

Inside the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Zach Bryan will take center stage at the Chelsea.

Over at Marquee Dayclub, the red carpet will roll out for the Fanatics Party, with rumored performances by Travis Scott and Ice Spice.

Also Saturday night, Alex Morgan, Dan Merino, T-Pain, and Lil Wayne will headline the ultimate country club party at Top Golf.