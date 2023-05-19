Backgrid

Dixie D’Amelio, 21, was taken to a hospital by ambulance Thursday, TMZ reports.

Photos show the TikTok star being loaded into the emergency vehicle on a gurney wearing a gray sports bra and sweatshirt.

The site reports Dixie felt faint and nearly lost consciousness around 3 p.m. while working in West Hollywood.

Initially, the fire department was dispatched for a possible seizure, but it turned out Dixie was dehydrated.

The site was told she received an IV with fluids and she’s feeling much better. D’Amelio even attended her family’s shoe launch hours later.

Snapchat

She also posted Snapchat photos of herself in the hospital wearing a mask and hooked up to monitors. When someone asked if she were okay, she replied, “Got to excited about the shoe launch.”

Dixie has been open about her health struggles in the past, revealing in October she was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder diagnosis.

The 21-year-old star shared on Instagram Live, "I kind of took a break from social media the past two weeks. I wasn't feeling great and not really sure why."

The Mayo Clinic describes PMDD as “a severe, sometimes disabling extension of premenstrual syndrome,” adding, “PMDD causes extreme mood shifts that can disrupt daily life and damage relationships.”

Dixie, who stars in “The D’Amelio Show,” told fans, "It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life. I didn't realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point that I was in… It really disrupts my life and my attitude and my personality and my relationships. And just who I am as a person and my anxiety — and it's very obvious to see in these next couple episodes of the show."

D'Amelio said she’s been dealing with this condition for years without a diagnosis. Now, she’s learning to cope with PMDD.