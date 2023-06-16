Getty Images

While Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have been seen looking close together many times since their August 2022 breakup, they are reportedly not back together just yet, according to Us Weekly.

Though the source tells the outlet the two have been taking trips together.

“They’ve been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit. This month they’ve been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all.”

The “Euphoria” actor and the YouTube star were spotted earlier this week enjoying the Italian beach of Paraggi, near the resort town of Portofino.

“They wanted to see if their connection was still there,” the insider told the outlet. “They both seem really happy, and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they officially got back together.”

In May, the former couple were photographed together at a car dealership in Los Angeles. In one photo, Jacob could be seen bending down to embrace Olivia, while another show featured him throwing his arm across her as they waited for their car.

Us Weekly reported the stars were officially dating in May 2022 after they were spotted walking their dogs together in L.A. They reportedly split three months later, per the outlet.

A source told the magazine at the time that Olivia was “single and having fun,” while Jacob was “completely focused” on his burgeoning career. “He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment.”