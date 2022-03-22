Jacob Elordi & Bianca Finch Spark Dating Rumors

Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock

“Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi might have a new love interest… offscreen.

The 24-year-old actor appeared to be enjoying a day date with model Bianca Finch, also 24, and some cute dogs at a popular L.A. park.

Elordi, who was wearing pleated slacks, a T-shirt, and no shoes, spent the outing taking photos of Finch, who was wearing jeans and a red T-shirt with sneakers.