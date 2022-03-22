Celebrity News March 22, 2022
Jacob Elordi & Bianca Finch Spark Dating Rumors
“Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi might have a new love interest… offscreen.
The 24-year-old actor appeared to be enjoying a day date with model Bianca Finch, also 24, and some cute dogs at a popular L.A. park.
Elordi, who was wearing pleated slacks, a T-shirt, and no shoes, spent the outing taking photos of Finch, who was wearing jeans and a red T-shirt with sneakers.
Jacob was previously linked to his “Kissing Booth” co-star Joey King in 2017, to his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya in 2019, to Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber in 2020, and to Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in 2021.