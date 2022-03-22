Celebrity News March 22, 2022

Jacob Elordi & Bianca Finch Spark Dating Rumors

Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock

“Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi might have a new love interest… offscreen.

The 24-year-old actor appeared to be enjoying a day date with model Bianca Finch, also 24, and some cute dogs at a popular L.A. park.

Elordi, who was wearing pleated slacks, a T-shirt, and no shoes, spent the outing taking photos of Finch, who was wearing jeans and a red T-shirt with sneakers.

Jacob was previously linked to his “Kissing Booth” co-star Joey King in 2017, to his “Euphoria” co-star Zendaya in 2019, to Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber in 2020, and to Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in 2021.

More

More in Celebrity News