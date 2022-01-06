Zendaya Jokes About Tom Holland Making a Cameo on ‘Euphoria’

Eddy Chen/HBO

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Dominic Fike about the second season of “Euphoria.”

When asked what her character Rue is carrying in the suitcase in the trailer, Zendaya kept her lips sealed, saying, “I cannot tell you.”

Is it her beau Tom Holland? She joked, “He pops out. That’s the big spoiler.”

As for what to expect from Rue this season, Zendaya teased, “I think all Rue is really searching for is a little bit of peace, a little bit of happiness.”

“She’s trying to be a functioning drug addict,” Zendaya added. “I think we all know that’s not going to work and not going to last and [will] probably come to a very painful end. That’s something she has to find and learn on her own, no matter how painful it is to watch her have to deal with. I do want to maintain a sense of hope for her future and the things she wants in her life.”

Hunter, who plays Zendaya’s love interest on the show, also played coy about the possibility of Rue and Jules’ reconciliation. She said, “While they are getting thrown back into the same spaces at the same parties… not everything they were dealing with in Season 1 is resolved by any means.”

Dominic also dished on his character, who he calls the “homie that f**ks everything up.”

Dominic raved about his co-stars, saying, “It’s been one of the most incredible experiences of my entire life, and I get to learn from the best.”