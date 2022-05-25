Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Giannulli Are Dating (Report)

Getty Images

Love is in the air for Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli!

After months of romance rumors, Us Weekly reports the stars are dating.

An insider tells the magazine, “So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.”

Earlier this month, the “Euphoria” actor and the “Dancing with the Stars” alum were spotted at an L.A. park with their dogs. Olivia looked bundled up in an oversized black sweatshirt with black stockings, while Jacob kept warm in a blue sweatshirt paired with black shorts.

They were also spied on a coffee run in L.A. back in December.

For that outing, Jacob sported a black hoodie and sunglasses, while Olivia Jade kept it comfy in sweats and a cap.

They were joined by several friends and his dog.

A source told DeuxMoi, “Saw him and Olivia walking in a group, then saw just Jacob lap around the block with his Golden Retriever.” The two were also reportedly spotted “looking coupled up at Hyde.”

An Us Weekly source also claimed at the time, “They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious.”