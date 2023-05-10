Backgrid

Romance is still in their air for Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade!

The two were photographed looking quite affectionate with one another at a car dealership in Los Angeles Monday.

Backgrid

In photos obtained by "Extra," the “Euphoria” star and the influencer could be seen embracing while waiting for their car. In one picture, Jacob has his arms across Olivia, who looked casual in a black top and jeans.

Jacob, 25, and Olivia, 23, first sparked romance rumors in December 2021.

Us Weekly reported the stars were officially dating in May 2022 after they were spotted walking their dogs together in L.A. They reportedly split three months later, per the outlet.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Olivia was “single and having fun,” while Jacob was “completely focused” on his burgeoning career. “He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment.”