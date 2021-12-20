New Couple Alert? Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Last month, it was reported that model Kaia Gerber and “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi broke up.

Now, Gerber has been spotted with “Elvis” actor Austin Butler in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

On Sunday, Kaia and Austin were seen heading to a yoga class together in Los Angeles.

Both wore masks while holding boxes of water after the workout.

They were seen getting into the same car, with Austin taking the wheel.

While it looks like Kaia and Jacob are over, he praised her in the January/February issue of Men’s Health. Of what he learned from her, he revealed, “She handles herself wonderfully publicly, and I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”

A source recently told Page Six that the split was “amicable.”

Another insider claimed to In Touch, “Their schedules conflicted, they weren’t spending much time together. It seemed like they were going backward instead of forward and that’s why it wasn’t working.”

