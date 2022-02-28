Warning: This story contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of “Euphoria.”

Sunday night, the season finale of “Euphoria” had jaws dropping!

The episode begins with Fez, played by Angus Cloud, getting ready to go to Lexi’s school play.

As he is about to walk out the door with flowers, he is stopped by Custer (Tyler Chase), who is trying to get a secretly taped confession from Fez and Ashtray (Javon Walton) for the murder of Mouse (Meeko Gattuso). Faye (Chloe Cherry), who knows Custer is working with the police, then drops a glass on the floor. As she get down to clean up the mess, she motions for Fez to stay quiet.

Faye then gets up and tells Custer that it was Laurie (Martha Kelly), the drug dealer, who murdered Mouse. As Fez tells Custer to leave their house, Ashtray — who doesn’t realize Custer is wired — stabs him in the neck, killing him.

Once he destroys the wire, Fez tells Ashtray what’s up and says that he’s taking the fall, even putting his own fingerprints on the murder weapon.

While all of this is going down, Lexi’s play is happening. In the middle of the play, Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, gets onstage and calls out her sister Lexi (Maude Apatow) for airing their dirty laundry for public consumption. After initiating a fight with a cast member, Cassie is slapped and run offstage by Maddy (Alexa Demie), who is still furious that Cassie slept with her boyfriend Nate (Jacob Elordi) behind her back.

Another dark part of the episode is when Nate confronts his dad (Eric Dane) at his business with a gun. Nate pulls out a flash drive that has “everything,” most likely referring to the secret videos of Cal having sex with prostitutes, including underage girls. After the revelation, Nate leaves and the police show up to arrest Cal.

Following a brief pause, Lexi’s play resumes after Rue (Zendaya) starts a chant, calling out Lexi’s name.

The play features flashbacks of Rue and Lexi’s friendship, as well as a letter Rue read at her father’s funeral.

In a separate scene that no longer takes place during the play, Rue askes Lexi if she can come over, and she tells the playwright that the play gave her a chance to not hate herself.

In another flashback from the episode, it appears that Rue has forgiven Elliot (Dominic Fike) for telling her mom (Nika King) about her drug use. She tells Elliott that it would take a little longer for her to forgive Jules (Hunter Schafer).

Following the end of the play, Jules sits next to Rue, telling her that she misses and loves her. Rue doesn’t say anything, simply kissing her forehead before leaving the auditorium. In a voice-over, a sober Rue calls Jules her first love, but admits that she was on drugs for most of their relationship.

The second season ends by cutting back to the police raid.

Ashtray plays dead when a policeman reaches the bathroom where he is barricaded, heavily armed.

As a shoot-out erupts, Fez is screaming at the police not to shoot at Ashtray, and himself is shot in the abdomen.

When the police assume he’s dead, Ashtray grabs a gun and kills a cop. Chillingly, a red laser is then seen aimed at Ashtray’s head. The camera cuts away from him and a shot is heard — from that and from Fez’s devastated reaction, it appears Ashtray has been shot dead.

Javier recently discussed his character’s possible fate, telling Esquire, “Man, I just hope he's alive. Because I'm sure he didn't just get shot one time by taking cover in the bathtub and getting shot through the wall. You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other, so it's going to be really hard for both of them."