‘Euphoria’ Renewed for Season 3

HBO Max

The buzzy teen drama “Euphoria” is coming back for another season.

HBO made the announcement on Friday, February 4, revealing the drama has been renewed for a third season.

The Season 2 premiere on January 9 was the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever to air on HBO Max, the newest iteration of the HBO platform. It also more than doubled its average audience from the initial season.

The teen drama is currently in the middle of its sophomore season, and stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Earlier last month, “Extra” spoke with Zendaya, Schafer and Fike before the Season 2 premiere to get some insight on where their characters were at after the Season 1 finale. In the interview, Zendaya teased the possibility of her “Spider-Man” co-star and real-life boyfriend Tom Holland making a guest appearance.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay asked what Zendaya’s character Rue was carrying in the suitcase she appears with in the Season 2 trailer. Zendaya joked it was her beau Holland, speculating “He pops out. That’s the big spoiler.” If you’ve been watching, you may already have verified whether Holland decided to guest star.

All jokes aside, the “Dune” star did share where Rue was at going into the current season, sharing with us that Rue is “trying to be a functioning drug addict. I think we all know that’s not going to work and not going to last and [will] probably come to a very painful end. That’s something she has to find and learn on her own, no matter how painful it is to watch her have to deal with. I do want to maintain a sense of hope for her future and the things she wants in her life.”

Rue of course isn’t the only one we are catching up with and we are certainly seeing her spiral further out of control during this second season.

Schafer who plays Rue’s crush and bestie on the show told Rachel that even though the characters are “getting thrown back into the same spaces at the same parties… not everything they were dealing with in Season 1 is resolved by any means.”

In fact, it was newcomer in Season 2, Dominic Fike, who hinted at this season’s love triangle, joking that his character Elliot is the “homie that f**ks everything up.”

Someone else we caught up with back in January was Eric Dane who plays Cal, Nate’s disturbed father. He teased that his character “comes completely undone in this season” while also trying to “be a good dad” to Elordi’s, Nate.

Spoiler alert: if you’ve been tuning in each week, you have probably already seen some of the character development Cal as well as everyone else is experiencing this season.

We can certainly see why the network decided to renew the show for another season. Fans are loving or hating it and discussing it all over social media. From tweets during and after each episode to fans recreating scenes and looks inspired by the teen drama on TikTok and Instagram reels, the rawness and grit of the glitter spackled, and drugged debauchery has made it the show to tune into.