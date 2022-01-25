PDA Pic! Tom Holland Takes Zendaya to Visit His Family in the U.K.

Shutterstock

It looks like things are getting more serious between Tom Holland and Zendaya!

Over the weekend, the pair were photographed in the U.K., where his family resides.

At one point during their casual outing, Zendaya was seen wrapping her arm around Tom’s waist as he was showing her something on his phone.

For their outing, Zendaya kept it comfy in Nike sneakers, fleece sweater, and sweatpants, while Tom opted for a beanie, crewneck sweater, and jeans.

They were also photographed hours later, heading to a performance of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at the Palace Theatre on London’s West End. They were joined by his family for the performance.

A few months ago, Zendaya and Tom were caught kissing in a car in Los Angeles. Of the gone-viral photos, Tom recently told GQ, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Along with feeling “robbed of our privacy,” Tom added, “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway.”

When asked about being ready to go public with their relationship, Tom commented, “I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

Tom noted that he wouldn’t discuss details about his relationship with Zendaya without having a conversation with her. He explained, “You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Zendaya also shared her two cents to GQ, saying, “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Zendaya kept it real, calling the gone-viral moment “quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive.”

Tom and Zendaya recently wrapped up the promotion tour for their movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which has earned 1.6 billion at the worldwide box office.