Was Tom Holland in the Latest Episode of 'Euphoria’?

Sunday’s episode of “Euphoria” has everyone talking!

Many fans speculated that Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland appeared as an extra in one scene shot in a high school auditorium.

After the episode aired, a Twitter user posted a shot from the episode, writing, “DAMN LEXI EVEN GOT TOM HOLLAND AT HER PLAY??”

In the shot, a student bearing a strong resemblance to Tom, was seen in the audience as Maude Apatow’s character Lexi Howard was performing her semi-biographical play. Could it have been Photoshopped?

Holland has expressed his desire to appear on the HBO hit. During a recent interview with IMDb, he said, “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet."

He even noted that he “must have come to visit ‘Euphoria’ at least 30 times this season." Could this extra gig be from one of those visits?

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay recently spoke with Zendaya, who joked about Tom making a cameo. When asked what her character Rue is carrying in the suitcase in the trailer, Zendaya kept her lips sealed, saying, “I cannot tell you.”

Is it Holland? She quipped, “He pops out. That’s the big spoiler.”

In another interview with E! News, Zendaya commented on the possibility of Tom having a cameo, saying, “Listen, we've talked about it all the time. We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'"

While Tom does not have a major role in “Euphoria,” he’s starring in the upcoming Apple TV+ show “The Crowded Room,” which is in pre-production.

The show is an anthology series, which “will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness.”

Along with serving as an executive producer on the show, Tom plays Danny Sullivan in the first season which will be inspired by Akiva Goldman’s life and Daniel Keyes’ book “The Minds of Billy Milligan.”

Milligan was the first person in U.S. history to be acquitted of a major crime by reason of insanity caused by multiple-personality disorder.

Deadline reports Emmy Rossum has just been cast as Tom’s mom, who “dreams of salvation in the form of someone else.”

Since “The Minds of Billy Milligan” included flashbacks, it would be no surprise to see Emmy go through a physical transformation as her character ages. She recently wore prosthetics for her role in “Angelyne,” so she's well-versed!