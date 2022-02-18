Zendaya & Tom Holland Spotted in Matching Jerseys at the Rangers Game

INSTARimages.com

Another date night in the books for lovebirds and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland! This time, they were rooting for the New York Rangers as they played against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday Night.

For the Rangers game, the pair opted for casual attire and wore matching Rangers jerseys with each other’s names written across the back. Can they be any more adorable?

But it looks like they didn’t go to the game at Madison Square Garden alone. They were joined by Zendaya’s “Euphoria” co-star Hunter Schafer and Tom’s younger brother Harry, who were also wearing Rangers jerseys. No details as to whether Schafer’s beau, fellow co-star Dominic Fike, was invited to join, but he was not seen with the group at the game.

Just the day before, Tom and Zendaya were seen holding hands as they walked out of their New York City hotel to head to a screening of Holland’s new film, “Uncharted.”

For the screening, both dressed up, with Holland having stepped out in a light gray suit and black turtleneck and Zendaya donning a black shirt dress accessorized with a black belt with a gold buckle and tall black heels.

The couple has mostly kept their relationship private and out of the limelight, but it looks like they are getting more comfortable showcasing their romance as they made their rounds in New York City this week after previously spending time in the “Cherry” actor’s hometown of London.

Holland previously opened up to GQ in November 2021 about the desire to keep their relationship mostly private, sharing that, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Tom did share his feelings about his leading lady with “Extra” at the “Spider-Man” premiere in December, revealing, “She’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met. And I love her to bits. So to be here tonight is amazing. I’m delighted to share it with her.”

It seems ever since being photographed kissing in a car in July, the couple has been a little bit more open to sharing their romance every now and then. With the young couple finding success together through the Marvel Universe as well as their own accolades — most recently Zendaya’s hit show “Euphoria” receiving increased attention in its sophomore season — privacy is not always easy to maintain. It looks like they are starting to strike a balance.

For now, it looks like they are having fun on their return to the states while they enjoy their time in the city that never sleeps.