‘Euphoria’ Co-Stars Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike Share Instagram Kiss

Last month, “Euphoria” co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike started dating rumors when they were seen holding hands in West Hollywood. Today, the rumors continue to sizzle after Fike shared a photo of the pair kissing!

Fike posted a photo of twosome smooching on his Instagram Stories. They appeared to be at a restaurant. He included the caption, “Happy Birthday happy birthday.” Notably, both of their birthdays were in December.

While the relationship has not been officially confirmed by either Schafer or Fike, it seems safe to say they are Instagram official. They also posed together last month on the red carpet at the “Euphoria” Season 2 premiere. Schafer has not publicly been in a relationship since dating model Massima Desire in 2020.

The cast members of "Euphoria" Season 2 have taken the show to new heights, with the actors and showrunners alike continually in the spotlight. The series follows a group of teens as they cope with different experiences revolving around identity, trauma, love, drugs, and sex. While Schafer has been a cast member since the show premiered in 2019, Fike is an addition to Season 2. He is also an accomplished musician, collaborating with the likes of Paul McCartney and Halsey.