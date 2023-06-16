Gavin Rossdale got candid about parenting recently when discussing how he and ex-wife Gwen Stefani raise their children.

The Bush frontman, who shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with Stefani, revealed how the two take very different styles to bringing up their boys.

"I think you can go one of two ways. You can either do everything together and really co-parent and see how that goes, or you can just parent. And I think we just parent,” Gavin told Adrianna Costa on her “Not So Hollywood” podcast.

"We're really different people,” Gavin noted. “I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with, and which part of themselves come out of the whole process."

Gavin believes that raising his kids with a “wide view of things” will ultimately be beneficial for their future.

“We definitely have some particularly opposing views, so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."

Rossdale and Stefani were married for 13 years, divorcing in 2015.

The British rocker told People magazine in 2019 how spending time with his children makes him a better parent.

“I have learned during the past few years how to be a better father,” the 57-year-old said at the time. “And I am always learning more by being there for them.”