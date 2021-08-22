Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Celebrate Her Son Zuma's 13th with Family Photo

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated her son Zuma's 13th birthday this weekend with a rare family photo.

People reports the singer toasted Zuma Nesta Rock's 13th birthday with photos of her son, writing, "Happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby." She went on, "we love u so much!! gx."

In one photo, Gwen and new hubby Blake pose with Zuma and her other sons, Kingston James McGregor, 15, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7, with ex Gavin Rossdale.

Rossdale also celebrated their son's special day, posted a video of him boxing a dummy, captioning it, "My sweetest boy turns 13."

