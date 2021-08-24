Is Gavin Rossdale Dating Another Gwen?

Getty Images

Romance rumors are swirling about rocker Gavin Rossdale!

The Sun U.K. reports Gavin, 55, is dating model Gwen Singer, 26, who is six years younger than his daughter Daisy Lowe.

A source shared, “Gavin and Gwen both find each other hot and they’re having fun together. It’s still early days because they have only known each other a few months but it is all going well.”

“She is drop-dead gorgeous and has loads of men chasing her but she was really drawn to Gavin, as he was to her,” the insider added. “They have been spending time together in Los Angeles and seeing how it goes. Neither of them is in any rush to make it serious.”

The two have not posted any pics of each other on social media, but they do follow each other on Instagram!

Gwen, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, recently appeared in Belly, The Weeknd, and Young Thug’s music video for “Better Believe.” In the video, Gwen is seen riding shotgun while The Weeknd is driving. Promoting the video, she wrote on Instagram, “I’m only riding if @theweeknd is driving 🏎.”

Since his split from Gwen Stefani, Rossdale has been linked to Maxim model Tina Louise and Natalie Golba.

Things got serious enough that he made it red-carpet official with Natalie in 2019, but they split a year later.