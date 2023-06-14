Treat Williams Was Still ‘Alert’ and Speaking to Paramedics After Motorcycle Crash (Report)

Getty Images

Treat Williams was reportedly still conscious and responding to questions from paramedics after being thrown from his motorcycle on Monday, according to an eyewitness who spoke to the DailyMail.com.

“He was totally alert, answering questions,” said Matt Rapphahn, the owner of Long Trail Auto on Route 30 next to the crash site in Dorset, Vermont.

Rapphahn saw the crash occur as he was standing outside his shop. “I saw Treat go flying through the air,” he told the outlet. Williams was wearing a helmet when he landed on the pavement a few feet from his motorcycle. “The tire was still spinning,” Rapphahn added.

The actor, 71, was taken to the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, with critical injuries before being pronounced dead, state police told NBC News.

Vermont State Police said in a statement that Williams was hit in Dorset when a Honda SUV turned in front of him, leading to the collision that threw Williams from his 1986 Honda motorcycle.

Rapphahn said a crowd gathered around Treat offering help immediately following the crash.

“He was totally laid out, and they were asking him basic questions, like ‘Do you know where you are?’ and ‘What’s your wife’s name?’ That kind of stuff. And he was responsive. He seemed like he was awake the whole time because, obviously, when they had to move him, you could see he was in a great deal of pain. They loaded him up into the ambulance and drove off.”

Matt added he really believed Treat would be okay.

“Honestly, I was pretty hopeful that he was going to pull through.”

He noted Williams was one of his regular customers who brought in his vehicles for repairs and restoration.

“He stopped into the shop just a few weeks ago and made some appointments for his vehicles,” Matt said. “He pulled up here in his old Apache pickup truck, a blue ’57 Chevy… We talked about airplanes too because he was an airplane enthusiast,” he said.