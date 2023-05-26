Tina Turner's Cause of Death Revealed, Funeral Planned

Queen of Rock and Roll Tina Turner died at 83 on Wednesday, but no cause of death was specified.

Now, DailyMail.com reports her representative confirmed the icon died of natural causes after battling high blood pressure, having beaten intestinal cancer, and having had a kidney transplant in 2017.

Turner posted on Instagram for World Kidney Day on March 9, "Show your kidneys love! They deserve it. My kidneys are victims of my not realising that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine. I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion. If I had known how high blood pressure and kidney disease are connected, I would have been spared a lot of suffering.”

She had reportedly considered assisted suicide in 2016, before husband Erwin Bach donated one of his kidneys to her.

Turner's funeral has not been fully planned, but DailyMail.com confirmed only her "closest friends and family" would attend.

On April 9, weeks before her death, Turner confessed to The Guardian that she "always had a crush on Mick Jagger. I loved when we toured with the Rolling Stones."