Tina Turner: Stars React to Singer’s Death

Getty Images

Tina Turner sadly passed away following a long illness, and now the stars are paying tribute to the 83-year-old singer.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger tweeted, “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Bryan Adams’ honored her with the message, RIP @tinaturner The world just lost one hell of a powerhouse woman. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your incredible voice. My condolences to her husband Erwin and Tina's family. It's Only Love...and that's all. #tinaturner”

Gloria Estefan posted, "Hail to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll @tinaturner ,who leaves us with decades of hits, showed an abundance of strength, was the archetype for energy & talent and one of the sweetest & most humble humans I’ve had the privilege of knowing. May she Rest in the Power that she exemplified! 😢💔👏❤️"

Diane Warren called her a "survivor and a badass," adding, "Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul. There will never be another like her. Shake the roof off of Heaven Tina Turner🎤🔥💔"

Ciara tweeted, “Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all.”

Chloe Bailey posted, "RIP Tina Turner. My heart is broken. You have inspired me so much."

Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan wrote, “RIP to the legendary Tina Turner.”

Martha Stewart shared a photo of her in bed with Tina and wrote, "We loved Tina Turner. Goddess, Performer, Wonder Woman ! We will miss her so much!!!!!!!!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Viola Davis paid tribute with the message, "Iconic. Beautiful. A survivor. Brilliance. Our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality!! You were my childhood. Oh man!!! God is getting an angel today!!! Rest well Ms. Tina Turner. We will bask in your legacy!!!"

Garbage singer Shirley Manson posted on Twitter, “My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone.”

Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram Stories, "Rest in peace beautiful legend 💔"

Naomi Campbell wrote, "REST in Peace & Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON . There will never be another. Cherish my times with you 😢😢💔"

Sarah Jessica Parker posted, "Simply the best. RIP Ms. Turner. I loved and love you. Thank you. Godspeed. X, SJ"

Rosario Dawson commented, "Rejoice In Paradise Queen. Legends Never Die. Rest In Power."

Questlove shared, "Long Live The Queen, Long Live The King, Long Live Tina Turner."

Sheila E wrote, "Tina was the Queen of Rock n Roll. It was an honor and pleasure to meet u, work with u and learn from u. God bless u my friend 🙏🏽💖"

George Takei paid tribute, posting, "A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens."