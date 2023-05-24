Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83

Getty Images

Tina Turner, known as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll", has died, reports Deadline. She was 83.

The iconic singer passed away at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland following a long illness.

Her spokesperson Bernard Doherty said in a statement, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Her Facebook page also confirmed the news with the statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Turner’s career first took off in 1960 with the hit single “A Fool in Love.” It was around that time that her future husband, Ike Turner, created the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and launched a successful tour.