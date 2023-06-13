Treat Williams: Stars React to Actor’s Shocking Death

Getty Images

Treat Williams died Tuesday after a motorcycle accident, and the stars have been paying tribute to the 71-year-old actor.

Read some of the touching reactions from his former co-stars below:

Emily VanCamp, who worked with Treaton “Everwood” and other projects, reflected on the joy of working with him in an Instagram post. “The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend ✨”

Kim Cattrall, who starred with Treat in the TV film “36 Hours to Die,” wrote, “I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat. My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend.”

Treat had garnered a whole new generation of fans with his Hallmark roles that included the hit series “Chesapeake Shores” and films like “The Christmas House.”

His on-screen wife from his holiday films, Sharon Lawrence, shared a video featuring happy on-set moments with Treat and the cast. “This how it felt to be with #TreatWilliams. Always a joyful adventure,” wrote Sharon on Instagram. “I’m just stunned. My heart aches for the loss. What a remarkable man. @treat.williams2 enjoyed his life so much. He created a beautiful existence and example of solid love. He was honest and clear and dedicated to his family and passions. I can’t imagine his loved ones’ loss - it’s just shattering. My consolation is all the great memories and that he did what he loved doing until the end. Soar high, dear friend.”

Jonathan Bennett, who played Treat’s son in “The Christmas House,” shared a slideshow of photos from the movie alongside a heartwarming post on how special Williams was to him.

“I have never met someone like Treat, being around him is like lightning in a bottle. All he wanted to do is make you laugh and entertain you, he’s was the definition of a showman. I’ve never laughed or loved harder on a set than with him and our magical Mitchell Family that he was the cornerstone of. Getting to play his TV son in two movies was an honor, and we are all so lucky to have been in his presence. But something he did that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life is the hug he made sure to give Brad my TV husband as he got out of the car in our first scene. That will always stick with me. He wanted to make sure as a TV father he was on camera giving his gay son’s husband a huge hug and kiss when we showed up for Christmas. He thought it was important for other fathers watching to see the love and support between a dad and his son’s husband, it was so important to him. That’s the kind of love Treat had for all of us. My love goes out to everyone that was lucky enough to have had Treat in your life.”

Sarah Drew posted, “So utterly heartbroken. Sending so much love to #treatwilliams family.”

John Travolta honored his theater friend in an Instagram Story: "TreatWilliams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows Grease and Over Here. I'm so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John."

“Everwood” alum Vivien Cardone reflected, “My heart is shattered. You were my second father, both on and off screen. In a strange new place, surrounded by unfamiliar people, you were the first person who made Utah and Everwood feel like home. You said that John was the soul of our little show. You were its beating heart, the one who brought us all together, who made us feel like a family. Thank you for always being there for me, for keeping our relationship strong all of these years after our time on Everwood had passed. Thank you for treating me, my siblings, and my mother like we were your own flesh and blood. Thank you for being a shining example of dedication, commitment, and humility in the world of Hollywood. Thank you for making those years on Everwood the most magical and cherished memories of my childhood. You will always be my TV Papa. I love you so much.”

"This is not real. It can’t be. Oh, This one hurts. #rip #treatwilliams,” wrote Melissa Gilbert on Instagram, before sharing a long, personal tribute about the actor.

Wendell Pierce honored Treat on Twitter, writing, “Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP”

Taylor Kinney, who co-starred with Treat on "Chicago Fire," rembered the actor in an exclusive statement to People magazine. “My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family. “He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set. I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed.”

Kristoffer Polaha posted, “Your stories will stick with me for the rest of my life. I will tell them often and pass them along. Godspeed, brother."

Alongside a photo of himself with Williams, actor James Woods wrote, "Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams.”

Billy Baldwin tweeted, "He had it all. Smart. Talented. Funny. Charming. Successful. Handsome. Compassionate. Heart of gold. And that name… TreatWilliams. He truly and deeply cared about what’s going on here in America and around the world. Climate change, social justice, freedom, truth, tolerance… love. Beloved by his family, friends, fans, colleagues… his community. A terrible loss. You will be missed. Rest in power Treat.”

Hallmark paid tribute to Williams on their Instagram, writing "We are heartbroken over the passing of Treat Williams, a beloved member of our Hallmark family and an immense talent who captured the hearts of millions.”

A handful of actors commented on the Hallmark post and expressed their grief over the loss.

"Shocked and Heartbroken - truly wonderful actor and lovely man," wrote Nancy Travis.

"😭 absolutely heart breaking,” added Alexa PenaVega.

Also replying to the tribute, Jen Lilley wrote, "So awful. Yes RIP Treat. You were one of the good ones ❤️."