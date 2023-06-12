Getty Images

Treat Williams, known for roles on the TV series “Everwood” and in the movie musical “Hair,” died Monday following a motorcycle accident. He was 71 years old.

His agent Barry McPherson told People magazine, "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

McPherson added, "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

People reports the accident took place in Dorset, Vermont, around 5 p.m. local time.

Fire chief Jacob Gribble told the magazine that the accident involved one car and Williams’ motorcycle. Investigators believe the driver was turning and didn’t see the star’s motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

A LifeNet helicopter was called to the scene to airlift Treat to a New York hospital.

Born December 1, 1951, in Rowayton, Connecticut, Williams made his film debut in "Deadly Hero" (1975). In 1976, he played an undercover cop with a high-pitched voice in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical "The Ritz." His work in the film adaptation of the musical "Hair" (1979) earned him his first of three Golden Globe nominations.

Among his films: "1941" (1979) for director Steven Spielberg, "Prince of the City" (1981; second Golden Globe nomination), "The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper" (1981), "Once Upon a Time in America" (1984), the acclaimed indie "Smooth Talk" (1985) opposite Laura Dern, "Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead" (1995), "Critical Mass" (2000), "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous" (2005), "Drunk Parents" (2019), and "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" (2020), among many others.

Williams was a favorite on “Everwood” (2002-2006) as lead character Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown, and his other TV work included his Golden Globe-nominated performance in "A Streetcar Named Desire" (1984) and his Emmy-nominated turn in "The Late Shift" (1996).

He had recently won many new fans via his work in Hallmark TV movies.