Tina Turner’s Ominous Instagram Post About Her Health 2 Months Before She Died

Getty

Tina Turner revealed she had put her health in “great danger” just two months before she died.

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, who died this week at 83, posted on Instagram for World Kidney Day on March 9.

She wrote, “Show your kidneys love! They deserve it. My kidneys are victims of my not realising that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine. I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.”

The singer added, “If I had known how high blood pressure and kidney disease are connected, I would have been spared a lot of suffering.”

Turner received a kidney transplant in 2017.

She also spoke with The Guardian in April, revealing how she would like to be remembered and insisting she did not fear death.

“How would you like to be remembered?” the paper asked.

She replied, “As the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is okay to strive for success on their own terms.”

When asked what frightened her about getting older, she said, “Nothing. This is life's full adventure and I embrace and accept every day with what it brings.”

Turner, whose personal story inspired the classic biopic "What's Love Got to Do with It" and a recent Broadway musical, died Wednesday at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, following a long illness.

Though no specific cause was given, Turner had suffered a significant stroke in 2013 and battled intestinal cancer in 2016 in addition to kidney failure.

Her spokesperson Bernard Doherty said in a statement, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”