Shereé Whitfield Says Kim Zolciak Is ‘Not Doing Well’ Amid Divorce from Kroy Biermann

Things are not peachy with Kim Zolciak.

Shereé Whitfield gave an update on how her friend and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star is doing one month after Zolciak filed for divorce from husband of 11 years Kroy Biermann.

"She's not doing well," Shereé told Any Cohen during “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday. "No, she's taking it really bad."

The Bravo star added that she was surprised by news of the split.

"I am in touch with her, and I was shocked," Shereé said. "I thought her and Kroy [were] gonna be forever. I'm really sad for them."

Shereé played a special role in Kim and Kroy’s meeting on “RHOA” in 2010. The former couple fell in love after a “Dancing with the Stars” charity event at which both Shereé and Kroy performed.

They were married just one year later, in 2011.

Zolciak filed for divorce from the former Atlanta Falcons player on May 8. According to the legal docs obtained by TMZ, the reality star said the marriage had become "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

The couple has four children together, and Kim is asking for primary physical custody and joint legal custody.

She also filed a motion on May 16 requesting that Kroy undergo drug testing while the court is in the process of determining custody arrangements for the children. E! News reports that in the documents, Kim alleges she has seen Kroy “smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being” of their kids.