Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Unfollow Each Other on Instagram After Announcing Divorce

Getty Images

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are no longer keeping up with each other. Days after news of their shocking divorce broke online, the exes have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Kroy, 37, also recently updated his Instagram bio by adding, “My ring Meant a Thing,” sending a message about the end of his marriage. The quote is a reference to Kim’s 2011 song “The Ring Didn’t Mean a Thing.”

The former NFL athlete does still follow Kim’s older children — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 — both of whom he adopted. However, Brielle did unfollow Kroy after he and her mom went their separate ways.

Kroy filed for divorce on May 5. Two days later, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum asked the Fulton County Superior Court to end their marriage. The two have reportedly been separated since April.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the former Atlanta Falcons player is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their four children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia.

Meanwhile, the ex-Bravolebrity has requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the kids, TMZ reported.

Shortly after the announcement of the split, Kim, 44, debuted her ringless finger in an Instagram story in which she was also seen laughing and smiling as she learned to play the online video game “Fortnite.”