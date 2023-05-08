Kim Zolciak Files for Divorce from Kroy Biermann After 11 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are divorcing after 11 years, TMZ reports.

She filed for divorce, according to the legal docs, and lists their separation date as April 30.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star says the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

The couple has four children together, and she’s asking for primary physical custody and joint legal custody. She also wants spousal support and to restore her maiden name.

Earlier today, TMZ reported the couple is on the hook for $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties for the years 2013, 2017, and 2018, and owe another $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid taxes from 2018.

In February, the site claimed the couple’s home in Alpharetta, Georgia, was in foreclosure and being auctioned off, but her daughters called it a misunderstanding.