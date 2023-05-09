Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann: New Divorce Details as They Continue Living Together After Split

Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann’s divorce after 11 years may have been a long time coming.

Zolciak filed legal docs this week to end the marriage, as a People source reveals the reality star wanted out for “a long time” and that their finances and tax issues played a role.

"She had not told anyone, not even family," the friend shared. "She didn't tell anyone. Even [her] friends were kept in the dark."

What happened? The insider said, "The money has been a huge issue. The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."

Another source added, "There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors. He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."

The insider added, "They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children."

Yesterday, TMZ reported the couple is on the hook for $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties for the years 2013, 2017, and 2018, and owe another $15,000 to the state of Georgia for unpaid taxes from 2018.

In February, the site claimed the couple’s home in Alpharetta, Georgia, was in foreclosure and being auctioned off, but her daughters called it a misunderstanding.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Kim, Kroy and their four kids are still living at the Georgia mansion.

The couple received no sympathy from former Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel. She took to TikTok saying, “They’ve always been people who seem like they’re spending more than they have. He’s on a football salary, she’s on a Housewives salary and they’re spending like the f–king plane’s going down. The thing is, you can’t spend more than you make.”

She added, “It’s the old 'Housewives' model to get on the show, make no money, spend, spend, logo, logo, car, car house, house, bankruptcy, foreclosure because you can’t f–king keep up. You’re writing checks you can’t cash, and it’s gross. It’s, like, what’s wrong with America.”

Frankel insisted, “Pay the IRS. You gotta f–king pay. You wanna play? You gotta f–king pay.”

As for the details of the divorce, docs obtained by TMZ say Kim lists their date of separation as April 30.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star says the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Kim also wants spousal support and to restore her maiden name.

She’s asking for primary physical custody and joint legal custody. They share Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He also adopted her two daughters Brielle and Ariana from a previous relationship.

Back in 2017, “Extra” spoke with the couple about having a seventh child.

Kim admitted, “I'm bothering Kroy about it right now.” Kroy, jumping into the interview, said, “We could make it happen. Will we make it happen? We'll see.”

Don't get the idea that Kroy is a hard no on the subject. He explained, “I love kids, it has nothing to do with that — it's just timing. I think we didn't really look at timing with our four little ones... It's never a no.”

What's the one snag? The professional football player had a vasectomy after the couple welcomed their twins, so that would have to be reversed.