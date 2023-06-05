Kaley Cuoco Wants Jonas Brothers to Meet Baby Matilda! (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco is back on TV just weeks after welcoming baby girl Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The new Peacock comedy thriller “Based on a True Story” features Kaley in her first role since becoming a mom.

“It’s the best,” Kaley told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on motherhood. “She’s amazing. I never thought I would have kids, so this has been, like, so awesome.”

Kaley, who was pregnant while shooting “Based on a True Story,” which also stars Chris Messina, described playing a mom in the movie while expecting her own little one as being “so much fun.”

“I ate everything in sight. Chris was not only my scene partner but my stool. I’d put my feet up on this back.”

“She still does that,” said Chris.

“I do, yeah,” responded Kaley. “It was a great experience for me. I don’t know about everybody else.”

Her co-star agreed. “I loved it.”

In the series, Kaley and Chris play a couple trying to cash in on America’s true crime obsession with a podcast about a serial killer. This made the experience all the more exciting for Kaley, as she happens to be a huge true crime fan.

“It’s all we talk about, me and baby,” Kaley told “Extra,” adding that her love of true crime comes from her own mother. “My mom and I would sit on the couch and watch ‘Forensic Files.’ And now I love ‘Dateline’ and all those things.

“When Tom’s not home, he’s not really into true crime, I’ll do like a full binge,” said Kaley. “I’ll go and watch 15 in a row. And just sort of have my dinner and let the night go on. And eventually check on my baby, haha.”

Baby Matilda might not get to watch murder investigations, but she does get to enjoy some Jonas Brothers, whose music calms the 8-week-old down, as Kaley revealed in an Instagram Story in May.

“She loves the Jonas Brothers! And it wasn’t a fluke because we did it again the next day — I played it again and she looks around and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, you really do like their music?’ Gonna have to set that up. I need to introduce them.”