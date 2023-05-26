Kaley Cuoco on Baby Matilda Becoming an Actress: ‘It’s in Her Genes’

Andrew Eccles/emmy magazine

New mom Kaley Cuoco believes daughter Matilda will follow in her acting footsteps!

Her baby girl with Tom Pelphrey was born March 30, and she told emmy magazine that acting is “in her genes,” adding, “I don’t know how she won’t.”

Kaley’s pregnancy is front and center in her new Peacock show “Based on a True Story,” and she joked, “The child already thinks she's the star of everything,” recalling how she kicked so hard on set that her co-star Ever Carradine jumped.

“Based on a True Story,” which premieres June 8, is a story about Ava, a real estate agent (Cuoco), Nathan, a former tennis pro (Chris Messina) and Matt, a plumber (Tom Bateman) who try to capitalize on the popularity of true crime. Ava’s pregnancy, however, was never part of the original plot line.

Kaley told the mag that when she found out she was expecting, she proposed the idea to the producers, “I'm like, ‘What if this character was pregnant?’ And they're like, ‘Umm….’ And I'm like, ‘Think really hard about it because maybe it's a really good idea — and it might be the only option.’ They were looking at me, and I'm smiling, and they all went, ‘Oh, my God, are you pregnant?’ I'm like, ’Uh-huh.’”

Cuoco spoke to emmy mag just weeks before giving birth, and posed for a glamourous maternity shoot. Check out the behind the scenes footage below!

During the interview she shared of having a baby, “This was not a goal of mine. As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career.”

Kaley said of meeting Pelphrey, “Then when we met, it was instantaneous — ‘Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.’ “We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. We're not twenty, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”

Kaley’s character Ava and her husband are down on their luck in the show and adding the pregnancy only raised the stakes. Cuoco, however, pointed out that “they didn’t change the character.”

“The show is super edgy, and none of that changed because I was pregnant. I have belly shirts on, and I'm in my bra, and there are sex scenes, where we have my photo double come in. We had to build this amazing stomach for her.”

Craig Rosenberg, creator–executive producer of “Based on a True Story,” added that the pregnancy became and integral part of the show.

“What’s great is, you didn't have to write it, because you see it. You don't have to talk about the baby because it's a physical presence in every scene. It's in your face, so to speak.”