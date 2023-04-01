Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Welcome 'Little Miracle' Daughter Matilda

Instagram

It's a girl for Kaley Cuoco, 37, and Tom Pelphrey, 40!

After announcing they were expecting in October, the couple — together about a year — joyfully confirmed Saturday that they had welcomed daughter Matilda Carmine Richie into the world on Thursday.

Calling her the "new light of our lives," they posted family photos revealing broad grins.

"We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Kaley wrote.

She went on, "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗."

"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…. 🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 🤍 3/30," Tom posted. "Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. 💪♥️"

