Celebrity News March 31, 2023
GF of Late Football Player Spencer Webb Welcomes Their Son
Kelly Kay, girlfriend of late Oregon Ducks football player Spencer Webb, has welcomed their baby boy.
Kay announced the news on Instagram, revealing she honored the athlete by giving their son his nickname.
“Spider Webb,” she wrote, adding a spider and web emoji. She also revealed he was born March 30.
The photos show Kay cuddled up with Spider while both wrapped in an Oregon Ducks blanket.
She included a photo of Webb’s jersey and a wooden letter W with two footballs.
Spencer died in a tragic accident in July near Triangle Lake in Oregon, an area popular for cliff jumping and rock water slides. At the time, authorities said the 22-year-old fell and struck his head while taking part in recreational activities in the area.
About a month later, Kelly announced her pregnancy with an ultrasound photo. She wrote on Instagram, “We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊 all you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸 .”