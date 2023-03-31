Spencer died in a tragic accident in July near Triangle Lake in Oregon, an area popular for cliff jumping and rock water slides. At the time, authorities said the 22-year-old fell and struck his head while taking part in recreational activities in the area.

About a month later, Kelly announced her pregnancy with an ultrasound photo. She wrote on Instagram, “We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊 all you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸 .”