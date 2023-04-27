Tom Pelphrey on Parenthood with Kaley Cuoco: ‘I Cry More’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was date night for Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco at the “Love & Death” premiere in L.A., marking the new parents’ first red-carpet appearance since the birth of their baby girl Matilda less than a month ago.

Tom told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert what it was like being away from their baby girl for the evening.

“We have texts. We’ve asked for a few pictures so far,” Tom said. “We’ve only been out of the house for an hour but she’s in really good hands. She’s really happy right now.

Smiling, Tom said, “It’s really special to get out but I’m sure we’ll be leaving the party early.”

Robert asked, “How has being a dad changed you?” Pelphrey told him, “Oh, I cry more than usual.”

In the new HBO Max true crime miniseries "Love & Death," Tom plays Don Crowder, the lawyer of accused ax murderer Candy Montgomery, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen.

Tom said of the project, “It was a blast. Don’t know if I’ve ever had more fun playing a character than playing Don for sure… I miss him, it was just a fun character to play.”