Matty Healy Teases Fans Over Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Getty Images

It’s the summer of Swift! It was a star-packed night at Taylor Swift’s weekend concert in New Jersey for her Eras Tour.

From Lin Manuel Miranda singing along to Gal Gadot and Molly Ringwald making it a family night with their kids, it was one A-lister after another spotted at METLife Stadium. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were loving it, and Aaron Rodgers was seen dancing in his seat. Two members of Taylor’s original “squad,” Cara Delevingne and Mariska Hargitay, were even reunited.

During the show filled with famous Swifties, Taylor dropped some not-so-subtle hints about her breakup with Joe Alwyn.

In her song “You’re Losing Me” from the “Midnights” album, Taylor sang, “I’m the best thing at this party/And I wouldn’t marry me either. A pathological people pleaser/Who only wanted you to see her.”

And while Taylor was performing for half of Hollywood, her rumored boyfriend Matty Healy was finally speaking out about the dating rumors… sort of!

“Is it all a bit…? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour, ladies and gentlemen. This is The 1975,” said Matty on BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend concert Saturday.