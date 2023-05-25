Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Spotted Kissing During Night Out in NYC (Report)

Getty Images

Things are still looking “all too well” between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy.

The couple was seen enjoying a romantic evening out in New York City on Wednesday, according to a People magazine source.

The eyewitness told the outlet Taylor and Matty were “engaging in some PDA at the members-only venue Zero Bond.”

“Taylor and Matty were kissing,” the source added.

People reports the singers spent time with a group of friends that included Zoë Kravitz, Margaret Qualley, and Qualley’s fiancé Jack Antonoff, one of Taylor’s frequent collaborators.

The Big Apple seems to be a big part of Taylor and Matty’s romance. On May 12, the stars were photographed holding hands at Casa Cipriani in NYC.

A fan snapped the photo, which shows Taylor and Matty heading inside with Antonoff in the foreground.

Taylor and Matty were also spotted together again a few days later leaving the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village.

Romance rumors between the two ignited when Healy attended all three of Taylor’s Nashville shows this month.

In a candid moment with her fans during her show last week in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the “You Belong with Me” singer said, “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that.”