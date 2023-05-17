Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is having the time of her life!

The young actress’s star has been on the rise, with unforgettable performances on the hit shows “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” both of which garnered her Emmy nominations.

“Extra” caught up with Sydney in New York Tuesday at the premiere of her new HBO thriller “Reality,” where she spoke to us about playing a real-life person in the true story of Reality Winner, the former American Intelligence Specialist who leaked classified information to the media and went to prison for it.

“It was an amazing challenge for me, and I love challenges,” she said. “So It was just a different mindset that I have to put myself in. And I really loved finding all of the layers to such a complex woman.”

Sydney got to meet Reality Winner, who was given the longest sentence ever for leaking government intel, which suggested Russia interfered with the 2016 U.S. election.

“I felt like I got to know her more as a person. And I was able to observe how she spoke, her mannerisms, how she held her face. I kind of just took it all in.”

The next iconic role Sydney will take on will be “Barbarella,” originally played by Jane Fonda in the 1968 film. “It’s amazing. It feels like an incredible honor and I’m super, super excited,” Sydney said about taking on the sexy role. “I’m excited for the looks! But Barbarella is just such a fun, campy, iconic character. Can’t wait!”

Sydney is no stranger to playing groundbreaking female characters. HBO’s “Euphoria” has been a life-changing role for the actress, giving her a meaty role opposite Zendaya. When asked about what fans can expect from Season 3 of the hugely popular drama, Sydney noted she’s been sworn to secrecy, though she did share her hopes for her character.

“As an actor, I love crazy Cassie. It is so fun to do. It’s so fun to just kind of stretch my legs and go crazy through a character.”

The 25-year-old recently got back from Australia, where she shot “Anyone but You,” a new romantic comedy, with “Top Gun: Maverick’s” Glen Powell.

With so much to celebrate, Sydney was able to do so with her family, friends, and fiancé Jonathan Davino at the premiere of “Reality.”